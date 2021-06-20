61-year-old woman succumbs in Ludhiana, 44 more test positive

The daily count of coronavirus patients dropped below 50 for the second time this week, with 44 fresh cases being reported on Saturday.

The district reported a lone casualty as a 61-year-old woman, a resident of Sahnewal, succumbed to the virus. The district’s death toll now stands at 2,075, while 86,602 cases have been reported so far. At present, there are 794 active cases in Ludhiana, of which 22 patients are critical and are on ventilator support.

The cases had last dipped below the 50-mark on June 16, for the first time in four months , with 43 cases being detected across the district.

One fresh case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported in the district, while no casualties were reported for the second consecutive day.

The number of confirmed cases in the district has reached 135, of which 19 patients have succumbed to the disease so far. There are 51 active cases in the district. Of the confirmed cases, 75 were residents of Ludhiana, while the rest are from other districts and states. Similarly, nine locals have succumbed to the fungal infection so far.