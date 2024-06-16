 62-year-old dies by suicide in Haryana’s Fatehabad - Hindustan Times
62-year-old dies by suicide in Haryana’s Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 16, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The woman, along with her husband, was running a private hospital in Fatehabad for the last many years and her son and his wife were running a private clinic in Bhuna area of the district

A 62-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Haryana’s Fatehabad on Saturday, said police.

Fatehabad city SHO Ranjit Singh said that they are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. (iStock)
Fatehabad city SHO Ranjit Singh said that they are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. (iStock)

The woman and her husband, was running a private hospital in Fatehabad and her son and his wife also ran a private clinic.

The deceased son said that he came to know about the incident around 8 am in the morning and informed the police.

The deceased’s brother has levelled allegations against her husband and her daughter-in-law. He said that her husband was harassing her mentally from the last few months.

Fatehabad city SHO Ranjit Singh said that they are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

“The body was sent for the post-mortem examination at civil hospital,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 62-year-old dies by suicide in Haryana’s Fatehabad
