 64% MDS seats vacant in Punjab dental colleges after first counselling round
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Jul 31, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Of 147 state-quota seats in 10 private and two government dental colleges in the state, 95 (64%) have been declared vacant by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

As many as 64% MDS (master of dental surgery) seats remained vacant in the 12 dental colleges of Punjab following the first round of counselling for admissions to the postgraduate (PG) course.

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences completed the first round of online counselling for admissions on July 25.

The varsity completed the first round of online counselling for admissions on July 25. The BFUHS has asked the candidates to submit their willingness to participate in the second round of counselling. The university will release result of the second round of counselling on August 6.

As per the seat matrix released by the BFUHS, two government dental colleges in Amritsar and Patiala offer 24 MDS seats, which include 13 of state quota and 11 all India quota seats. The admissions under the all India quota are conducted by the medical counselling committee through the central process. Ten private dental colleges offer 134 MDS seats.

As per the tentative vacancy position released by the BFUHS, one seat each is vacant in the government dental colleges in Amritsar and Patiala. As many as 93 MDS seats are vacant in private dental colleges. The BFUHS had allotted MDS seats to 98 candidates in the first round of counselling but only 52 joined the allotted colleges.

For the 12 NRI quota seats available in seven private dental colleges in the state, no application has been received during the first round of counselling by the BFUHS.

Experts say most of these seats go vacant every year due to the exorbitant fee and thus are ultimately turned into general category seats after two rounds of counselling.

Chandigarh
