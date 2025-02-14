6.5kg heroin seized near LoC in J&K’s Rajouri, 2 detained

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized 6.5kg of heroin from two drug peddlers near the Line of Control in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district. Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized 6.5kg of heroin from two drug peddlers near the Line of Control in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district. (Representational photo)

The accused, Ashok Kumar and Keshav Kumar, are residents of Seir village in Nowshera sub division.

“The two men were picked up on the basis of suspicion in connection with a drug smuggling case. On their disclosure, we recovered 6.5kg of heroin from Seir village,” a police officer said.

“It seems the consignment had been smuggled from Pakistan via the Line of Control. We are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the consignment,” he said, adding more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.