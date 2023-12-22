close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 65-year-old tomb caretaker found dead in Amritsar

65-year-old tomb caretaker found dead in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 22, 2023 08:20 AM IST

The deceased, Baldev Singh, was a government employee but got premature retirement to perform sewa (voluntary service) at the tomb in which he had deep faith, said Palwinder Kaur, his daughter

A 65-year-old caretaker of a mazaar (tomb) was found dead on the premises of the religious place in Gawal Mandi area here on Thursday.

He was found murdered on Thursday morning. The police said an unidentified person barged into the tomb last night and attacked the caretaker, who succumbed to his injuries.


The deceased, Baldev Singh, was a government employee but got premature retirement to perform sewa (voluntary service) at the tomb in which he had deep faith, said Palwinder Kaur, his daughter.



His daughter said she suspected a neighbour who had a personal grudge against her father. The police have initiated preliminary investigation.

An FIR under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered.

