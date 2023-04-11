Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurukshetra woman dies of Covid, 595 new cases in Haryana

Kurukshetra woman dies of Covid, 595 new cases in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 11, 2023

As per the information from the district health department, the Kurukshetra woman was admitted in a private hospital in Panchkula on April 7 as she was also suffering from diabetes and kidney infection. As per the Covid 19 bulletin of the Haryana health department, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 has reached 10,719.

Kurukshetra district on Tuesday reported a Covid-19 death after a gap of more than six months as a 66-year-old woman died due to the infection in Shahbad town of the district.

As per the information from the district health department, the woman was admitted in a private hospital in Panchkula on April 7 as she was also suffering from diabetes and kidney infection. As per the Covid 19 bulletin of the state health department, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 has reached 10,719.

The state again sees an increase in Covid-19 cases as 595 new infections have been reported in the state on Tuesday, thus taking the total tally of active cases to 2,126 and total cases to 10,61,067.

The maximum 266 cases were reported from Gurugram, 128 in Panchkula, 65 in Faridabad, 27 in Jind, 26 in Hisar, 15 in Karnal, 14 in Jhajjar, 10 each in Rohtak and Sonepat and 6 in Kurukshetra.

