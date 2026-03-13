66-yr-old man dies in LPG queue amid supply panic in Punjab’s Barnala

A 66-year-old man died of a heart attack while waiting in a long queue for a domestic gas cylinder at Sehna village in Barnala district on Friday morning, police said. The serpentine queue for a domestic gas cylinder at Sehna village in Barnala district on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The incident comes amid reports of widespread panic over a perceived shortage of LPG supply in the region.

The deceased, Bhushan Kumar Mittal, was a resident of Sehna and had arrived at the gas agency at 7.15am to secure a spot in the queue.

Sehna station house officer (SHO) Renu confirmed that Mittal collapsed at approximately 8am, just minutes before the agency was scheduled to open. Others in the queue had reportedly been waiting since 6am.

Police said that Mittal was 25th in a line that had swelled to over 130 people by the time of the incident.

According to the SHO, the overcrowding is being fuelled by a disruption in the supply chain. Residents reported that the standard delivery cycle has recently extended, triggering panic booking and hoarding, with consumers rushing to supply points to bypass the wait for home delivery.

Raman Mittal, the deceased’s nephew, said the family is struggling financially and that his uncle ran a small grocery shop. He said that the victim had been waiting in the queue for nearly 40 minutes before collapsing. “Local shortages led to this tragedy,” Raman added.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a married daughter. The couple lived alone in Sehna.

Meanwhile, the local authorities are monitoring gas agencies across the district to manage the surging crowds.