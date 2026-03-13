LPG shortage hits hotels, eateries, schools in Uttarakhand amid West Asia conflict

A shortage of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has begun affecting hotels, restaurants, small eateries, boarding schools, and colleges across several towns in Uttarakhand, raising concerns ahead of the tourist and wedding season amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has disrupted liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Messes at Haldwani’s Government Medical College serving nearly 1,000 MBBS, PG and nursing students are cooking meals on wood-fired stoves due to the LPG shortage (Sourced/ HT Photo)

In Mussoorie, several hotels are already facing a crisis due to the limited availability of commercial LPG cylinders. Mussoorie Hotel Association president Sanjay Agarwal said they submitted a memorandum through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)’s office to the chief secretary, chief minister, and cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, highlighting the disruption.

“The ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East has drastically hampered the supply of gas to the region, leaving hoteliers and restaurant owners struggling to serve visiting guests,” Agarwal said, adding that members are being encouraged to explore temporary alternatives to maintain services.

Also Read: West Bengal rolls out SOP to tackle LPG shortage amid West Asia conflict

Many hotels have stopped serving food items that require higher LPG consumption and may have to shut their kitchens if the situation persists, association secretary Ajay Bhargava said, adding that families who had booked hotels for weddings are also facing difficulties.

Nearly 50% of India’s oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway that has effectively been shut by Iran following the start of its conflict with Israel and the US. Fuel and gas prices have surged, heightening worries in India, which depends on imports to meet around 85% of its energy needs.

Besides hotels, boarding schools are also affected due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The administrator of Mussoorie’s Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary Day Boarding School, Sunil Bakshi, said the institution, which serves food to more than 250 students, is struggling to maintain kitchen operations.

Domestic consumers are also facing difficulties. Rajendra Semwal, a resident of Camel’s Back Road in Mussoorie, said the missed-call booking system for LPG cylinders was not functioning, forcing households to use charcoal stoves and induction cooktops.