6.75 lakh appear for CET on Day 1 amid tight security

Around 6.75 lakh candidates appeared for the common eligibility test (CET) conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Saturday. The exam was held in two shifts across 2,674 centres located in all 22 districts of Haryana and in Chandigarh. The next phase of the exam will take place on July 27 in the morning and afternoon sessions. Aspirants undergo frisking before they appear for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission common eligibility test in Gurugram on Saturday. (PTI)

The CET serves as a screening test for recruitment to Group C and D posts in the state government. It is a preliminary qualifying exam used to shortlist candidates for further selection rounds.

According to an official spokesperson, 3,37,790 candidates appeared in the first shift held at 1,338 centres, while 3,37,261 candidates appeared in the second shift at 1,336 centres. Over 13.48 lakh admit cards were issued in total.

The exam concluded without incident, with no reports of cheating or impersonation. However, traffic congestion was reported in several areas post-exam. Despite the sweltering heat, especially during the second shift (3.15 pm to 5 pm), the exam started on time and went smoothly.

Special bus services were arranged by the transport department to facilitate candidate movement. In Karnal, candidates traveled from Jind, while Karnal residents went to exam centres in Yamunanagar and Panchkula. Sunil Kumar, a second-shift candidate from Jind, said his exam went well. Another candidate, Dharamvir Singh, appreciated the shuttle service from the police lines to the exam venue.

Many candidates praised the arrangements and community support, including accommodation and meals offered at dharamshalas and community centres.

In Kurukshetra, deputy commissioner Neha Singh said that 31 specially-abled (divyang) candidates appeared on Saturday. Vehicles were arranged to transport them to and from their homes. In Yamunanagar, deputy commissioner Parth Gupta noted that officials worked diligently to ensure candidates arrived safely and on time.