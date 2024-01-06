67th National School Games commence in Ludhiana

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated 67th National School Games at the Punjab Agricultural University grounds on Saturday. Players in action during the football match between Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the 67th School National games held in Ludhiana. (HT)

During his address, Bains asserted that national games play a pivotal role in fostering national integration, brotherhood, and contribute significantly to strengthening the health and education systems of the country.

Bains talked about changes in the education, emphasising the organisation of special coaching, lectures, and interactive academic programmes for government school students, aimed at enhancing their competence for cracking UPSC exams.

The inauguration witnessed a vibrant march past of 36 contingents from all states and union territories. The event kicked off with the release of colourful balloons symbolising peace and harmony. A multicultural extravaganza showcased Punjab’s heritage through giddha and bhangra performances by local schools, captivating participants from across the country. The oath-taking ceremony, conducted by student Rasleen Kaur, set the tone for the games, and the education minister Bains hoisted the flag of the School Federation of India.

Notable personalities, including Kanwarpreet Kaur, an international judo player from Punjab, were felicitated by Bains. The presence of dignitaries like deputy commissioner Surbhi Malik, MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, and vice-chancellor of PAU Satbir Singh Gosal, attended the inauguration ceremony.

Football: Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu shine

Ludhiana The day one of the National School Games, held at the Punjab Agricultural University grounds on Saturday, saw interesting results as in all the eight football matches played, the losing sides drew a blank.

As many as 16 teams, across three groups, competed, and in every match, the losing side couldn’t even break a duck. Jharkhand was the pick of sides as they completely dominated the day with a 12-0 victory over Uttrakhand. Puja Kumari, Alfa Kandula and Ritu Kumari netted three each, and Elijahed Ekka and Rina scored two and one goals each. The Uttarakhand lineup struggled to even get the ball outside their half.

Tamil Nadu also dominated over Karnataka with a 9-0 win.

Telangana defeated Chhattisgarh by 6-0, Madhya Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh by 5-0, Uttar Pradesh beat IPSC by 2-0, Gujrat beat West Bengal by 3-0, Haryana won 4-0 against Rajasthan, and Bihar won 3-0 against Odisha.