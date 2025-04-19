69 cops shifted, more on cards: Ludhiana police commissioner

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma on Friday ordered the transfer of 69 police personnel, ranging from inspectors to lower ranks. The move, which is aimed at “enhancing efficiency and ensuring better policing standards”, targets those who had either remained posted at the same location for over three years or were found to be underperforming. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma. (HT File)

The transfers, which take immediate effect, are part of a broader strategy to maintain accountability and raise the bar of public service delivery in policing. The police personnel have been asked to join their new postings immediately.

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma stated that the reshuffle aims to infuse fresh energy into the force, improve community engagement and address any signs of stagnation in the system. “This is a step toward ensuring proactive, people-friendly policing. Performance and public satisfaction are our key priorities,” he said.

The reshuffle includes personnel from various branches, such as police stations, traffic units and specialised wings. The police personnel have been sent to different police stations and wings. Sharma added that the transfers were carried out after a detailed review of individual performance by senior officers.

He further emphasised that such evaluations and reshuffles would be carried out regularly, warning that negligence or failure to fulfil duties will not be tolerated. “The Ludhiana police remain committed to upholding the law, preventing crime and strengthening public trust,” he affirmed.

According to the police commissioner, more transfers are on the cards.

Apart from it, inspector Beant Juneja from the police lines and inspector Kulwant Singh from the CIA Staff-1 have been transferred to crime branch. Inspector Navdeep Singh, who was posted as incharge of CIA Staff -3, has been transferred to the special branch.