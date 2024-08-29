 ₹6-crore properties of ‘smuggler’ frozen - Hindustan Times
6-crore properties of ‘smuggler’ frozen

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 29, 2024 10:13 PM IST

The frozen 30 acres of land are said to be worth ₹6.28 crore. The action has been taken under Section 68F (2) of the NDPS Act. It was purchased by the gangster on the name of his family members, officials said.

The Punjab Police have frozen properties of “gangster and drug smuggler” Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt, in Jaswantpura, Nadha Gujrala and Rampur villages of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

Cops paste a notice on one of the properties of ‘smuggler’ Happy Jatt in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.
Cops paste a notice on one of the properties of 'smuggler' Happy Jatt in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

Happy Jatt is facing five FIRs in different police stations of Punjab. The frozen 30 acres are said to be worth 6.28 crore. The action has been taken under Section 68F (2) of the NDPS Act. It was purchased by the gangster on the name of his family members, officials said.

SSP (Amritsar rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal said the police came to know about the property during interrogation of his gang members arrested in connection with various cases.

Follow Us On