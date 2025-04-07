6-year-old attacked by stray dog in Jalandhar

A six-year-old boy was severely injured after being attacked by a stray dog outside his house in Jalandhar’s Tower Colony on Saturday evening. The latest incident was caught on closed-circuit television cameras in the vicinity, wherein the child was seen walking outside his house when the stray dog attacked him. (HT)

This is the second such incident in Wadala Chowk locality in the last three months. Earlier, a pack of stray dogs had mauled a 65-year-old woman in the locality, leaving her severely injured.

The latest incident was caught on closed-circuit television cameras in the vicinity, wherein the child was seen walking outside his house when the stray dog attacked him. The child, who had severe bite injuries, has been discharged after treatment.

In the last two years, Jalandhar has recorded over 40,000 dog bite cases.