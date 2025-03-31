6-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dog in Ludhiana

The life of a six-year-old boy was tragically cut short on Friday morning after a brutal attack by a stray dog in Bahadur Colony, located on Tajpur Road. The horrific incident has ignited widespread outrage among residents, who are now vehemently demanding immediate action to curb the escalating menace of stray dogs in the area. 6 year old Aditya who was mauled to death by street dog in Bahadur Colony in Ludhiana . (HT Photo)

This is the second such incident in the district in the past 10 days. Earlier on March 21, a pack of stray dogs mauled a 10-year-old boy to death in Mohi village of Sudhar.

The deceased child, identified as Aditya, was playing outside his house when a stray dog suddenly pounced on him. Hearing his cries, locals rushed to help and managed to chase the dog away with sticks. However, the boy had already sustained deep bite wounds on his chest and legs. He was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

At the time of the incident, Aditya’s mother was at work in a nearby factory where she is employed as a cleaner. The shocking tragedy has left the family devastated.

Local resident Mohammad Raja stated that stray dogs have been creating a constant threat in the area, which houses several dyeing factories. “These stray dogs roam around in packs and attack people frequently. This was not the first incident, but unfortunately, this time it turned fatal,” he said.

Residents are now urging the municipal authorities to take immediate steps to control the increasing number of stray dogs in the locality. Meanwhile, Aditya’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Former MLA and District Congress President Sanjay Talwar stated that the officials have been deployed in the welcome of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who are active in the city ahead of by elections, while the city residents have been neglected.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur refuted the allegations of neglecting the city residents and their issue. The mayor stated that the incident is very unfortunate. They will chalk out a special drive to curb the menace.

Box: Stray dog menace turns deadly

Earlier on March 21, a 10-year-old boy was fatally mauled by a pack of stray dogs in village Mohi, near Sudhar, Ludhiana. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was playing near the fields when the dogs attacked him.

In another such incident on January 5, another 10-year-old boy in was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha. Later on January 11, the pack had mauled to death another 11-year-old boy in the same village. The villagers had blocked the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road in a protest over repeated incidents of dog menace. After the incidents, the district administration has initiated dog sterilisation drive in the villages.