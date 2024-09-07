7 arrested in Maharashtra in Ferozepur triple murder case

Four days after three youngsters were shot dead in a car in Ferozepur city, police arrested seven men in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, after a night-long joint operation based on intelligence from the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). The suspects, who were travelling in a Toyota Innova (MH26AC5599) were intercepted at 5.45am in the Samruddhi highway tunnel by personnel of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Police. (HT Photo)

“Maharashtra Police were contacted by the Punjab Police AGTF at 3am on Saturday for assistance to intercept the seven accused following a surveillance operation initiated from Nanded by Punjab Police,” an official privy to the case said on condition of anonymity.

The seven had been booked under Sections 103, 109, 351(2), 191(3), 190, and 61(2) of the BNS Act, 2023, and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at the Ferozepur city police station for killing three car occupants, including two siblings in their early 20s on Tuesday.

The suspects, who were travelling in a Toyota Innova (MH26AC5599) were intercepted at 5.45am in the Samruddhi highway tunnel by personnel of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Police. The swift and coordinated response was executed by the Maharashtra Police team, consisting of 10 officers and 40 personnel, including the quick response team (QRT). They intercepted the accused with necessary precautions, including bulletproof jackets, as they had information that all suspects were armed.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said the joint operation based on intelligence from the AGTF led to the arrest of seven accused, while one of the accused was caught earlier by the local police.

“A team from Punjab Police is on its way to bring the accused to Ferozepur. Details of the motive and other aspects related to the triple murder will be shared soon,” Mishra said.

Victims sustained 42 bullet injuries

On Tuesday, five people (all relatives) were travelling in a sedan (PB 15 E 5870) when six assailants on two motorcycles surrounded them and opened fire near a gurdwara in Ferozepur city before fleeing at 12.30pm.

Three of the passengers, including the woman whose wedding was scheduled in a couple of days, died, while two others sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

The deceased were identified as Jaspreet Kaur, 22, her brother Akashdeep Singh, 21, and cousin Daldeep Singh, 32. The injured were identified as Anmol Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of the local Kamboj Nagar.

During the post-mortem, 42 bullets were found in the victims. After the shootout, the assailants snatched a bike from a passer-by at gunpoint to flee from the spot.

Dubious background

“Dildeep had a dubious background and was involved in two cases of murder and had been booked under the Arms Act. Last year, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided his house, though the reasons and details of the raid are yet to be ascertained,” a senior police official said.

A case was registered based on the statement of Charanjeet Kaur, the mother of Dildeep, against eight identified individuals including Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi, Rajveer Singh, alias Daler Singh, Sukhchain Singh, alias Jass Giani, as well as three unidentified persons.