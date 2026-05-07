7 arrests, raids and demolition: Anti-drug campaign gains pace in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested seven alleged drug peddlers across various districts of Kashmir while narco raids were made in Awantipora and Kulgam in South Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday. In Anantnag, during naka checking and surveillance in the jurisdiction of Sangam police post, one drug peddler identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat , of Melhora Wandana was intercepted. (File)

The arrests were made from Anantnag, Baramulla & Pulwama districts large quantity of contraband and psychotropic substances was recovered. “All the accused have been arrested and accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further probe have been initiated,” a police spokesperson said.

This comes amid the ongoing 100-day ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan’ launched by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on April 11 to intensify the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking across the Union Territory, with lieutenant governor directing all concerned departments and enforcement agencies to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against drug peddling.

In Anantnag, during naka checking and surveillance in the jurisdiction of Sangam police post, one drug peddler identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat , of Melhora Wandana was intercepted.

“During his search, police recovered 1 kilogram and 90 grams of charas-like powder substance from his possession,” the police spokesperson said.

Similarly in Sopore, one peddler was apprehended. “During naka duty at Wagub Crossing, a suspicious individual was intercepted and apprehended. Upon personal search, contraband charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Hafezullah Lone, of Wagub Sopore,” the spokesperson said.

In another couple of incidents in Baramulla, J&K Police found three individuals in an intoxicated state.

“In the first incident, two persons namely Faizan Ahmad Teli son of Abdul Majeed Teli resident of Banglabagh and Mudasir Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Mohalla Mir Sahib were found in an intoxicated condition near Suspension Bridge, Gousia Colony Baramulla. During their search, one syringe each was recovered from their possession. Accordingly, cognizance of the matter has been taken,”the spokesperson said.

In another incident, a man Abdul Rehman Malik , a resident of Kalantara was found in a state of intoxication near Mukaam Bridge and was immediately apprehended.

In Awantipora, J&K Police arrested two persons during naka checking near Frestabal. “The naka was laid under the supervision of SHO Pampore police station. During the checking, two individuals were intercepted and upon search, a charas-like substance weighing approximately 40.86 grams was recovered from their possession. The accused have been identified as Peer Touseef, a resident of Bagander Pampore and Arif Mushtaq, a resident of Badipora Chadoora,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile , J&K Police along with K9 units conducted narco raids in Awantipora and Kulgam areas to curb the activities of traffickers. “The raids were carried out in a planned and systematic manner, targeting suspected locations. To enhance the effectiveness of the operations, the services of the K9 squad were also utilized for thorough search and detection, “ the spokesperson said.

In capital Srinagar, police demolished an alleged illegal structure raised by a drug peddler in Palpora Noorbagh area. “The accused, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Zahidpora Hawal at present Pamposh Colony Palpora Noorbagh, had illegally encroached upon state land and raised the structure without any lawful authority. The accused is involved in multiple NDPS cases. During investigation and verification, it surfaced that the structure had been raised on illegally occupied land using proceeds generated through narcotics trafficking,” the spokesperson said.