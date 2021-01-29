IND USA
7 protesters from Bathinda arrested in Delhi for R-Day violence
Delhi violence accused Jagsir Singh’s father Sukhdev Singh and wife Kulwinder Kaur at Bangi Nihal Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo sub division of Bathinda district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Delhi violence accused Jagsir Singh's father Sukhdev Singh and wife Kulwinder Kaur at Bangi Nihal Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo sub division of Bathinda district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

7 protesters from Bathinda arrested in Delhi for R-Day violence

Family members head for national capital to meet BKU (Sidhupur) leaders, seeking help for their release
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Delhi Police arrested seven protesters belonging to Bangi Nihal Singh Wala village in Bathinda district on Friday for the violence in the national capital on Republic Day.

Lamenting the police action, family members of the seven villagers demanded their immediate release and withdrawal of the cases.

Bathinda Range inspector general Jaskaran Singh, however, said he was unaware if any resident of the district had been arrested by Delhi Police.

Village sarpanch Rajinder Singh, who headed to Delhi on Thursday night with members of the affected families, said the seven were arrested by police authorities from Paschim Vihar (West). He said all seven were members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) and were protesting at Tikri border.

“The families were informed telephonically on Thursday. The seven have been implicated and we demand their release,” he said.

All face non-bailable charges: Activist

Manjit Singh Buttar, a youth activist from Bangi Nihal Singh Wala, said the villagers were arrested under Section 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“All face non-bailable charges. The village stands with their families,” he said.

Kulwinder Kaur, whose husband Jagsir Singh, 34, was among those held in Delhi, said a group of 40 villagers had left on January 23 to join the tractor march.

“It was his third visit to the Delhi border. Farmers have been fighting to safeguard their interest. The government should release them without delay,” she said.

A former panch member Buta Singh said his younger son Gurphinder Singh, 23, were also arrested. “Gurphinder and seven others were part of the tractor march and were caught while returning to Tikri. My son was not part of any criminal activity. We will go by the leadership of Sidhupur faction,” he said.

Delhi violence accused Jagsir Singh's father Sukhdev Singh and wife Kulwinder Kaur at Bangi Nihal Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo sub division of Bathinda district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Delhi violence accused Jagsir Singh’s father Sukhdev Singh and wife Kulwinder Kaur at Bangi Nihal Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo sub division of Bathinda district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
