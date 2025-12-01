7 schoolchildren among 11 injured in Rohtak bus collision

Seven school students were among 11 people injured when their bus collided with another bus at Lakhan Majra in Rohtak district on Monday morning, police said. The two buses after the collision at Lakhan Majra in Rohtak district on Monday. (HT Photo)

Two of the seven students and the bus driver of the private school were admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where their condition was stated to be stable, the police said, adding that five children were sent home after first aid. Both the hospitalised students are 11 years old.

The driver of the bus ferrying the wedding party, a 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old passenger were also injured.

Passers-by rescued the victims and rushed them to the PGIMS soon after the mishap at 8am, Rohtak superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said.

Rohtak deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta met the injured students and bus driver at PGIMS.

Recent accidents involving school students in Haryana:

*April 13, 2024: Six children, aged between 13 and 17 years, were killed when private school bus overturned near Unhani village in Mahendragarh district. Bus driver, who was speeding and later found to be drunk, lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle, causing the bus to hit a tree and overturn. The bus’s fitness certificate had expired in 2018.

*July 8, 2024: An overloaded and speeding Haryana Roadways mini-bus, headed from Kalka to the hill areas of Pinjore, overturned near Nolta village, leaving 46 people, including 42 schoolchildren, injured.

*September 13, 2010: Six children, a teacher, and the bus driver were killed in Bhiwani after their school bus collided with a truck.