 70 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana ahead of polls - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

70 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana ahead of polls

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 01, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Later speaking to reporters, the DGP said that his department will ensure fair and transparent conduct of elections in compliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the Union home ministry has deployed 70 companies of paramilitary forces in the state in wake of the assembly elections. Additionally, the state has sought 225 more companies to ensure smooth conduct of polls, the DGP said on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of six deputy superintendents of police, 17 sub-inspectors and 681 female constables at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

Voting for the Haryana assembly elections is set to take place on October 5. (HT Photo)
Voting for the Haryana assembly elections is set to take place on October 5. (HT Photo)

Director-General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Date was the chief guest at the event.

Later speaking to reporters, the DGP said that his department will ensure fair and transparent conduct of elections in compliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

“Seventy companies of paramilitary forces have been received from the Union home ministry for the elections. Nearly 225 more companies have been sought and will arrive before voting,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 70 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana ahead of polls
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On