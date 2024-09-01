70 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana ahead of polls

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the Union home ministry has deployed 70 companies of paramilitary forces in the state in wake of the assembly elections. Additionally, the state has sought 225 more companies to ensure smooth conduct of polls, the DGP said on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of six deputy superintendents of police, 17 sub-inspectors and 681 female constables at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban. Voting for the Haryana assembly elections is set to take place on October 5. (HT Photo)

Director-General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Date was the chief guest at the event.

Later speaking to reporters, the DGP said that his department will ensure fair and transparent conduct of elections in compliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

“Seventy companies of paramilitary forces have been received from the Union home ministry for the elections. Nearly 225 more companies have been sought and will arrive before voting,” he said.