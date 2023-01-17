Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 70 spools of banned plastic kite string recovered, two held

70 spools of banned plastic kite string recovered, two held

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Jagraon police station said two separate cases under Section 188 (Disobedience) of Indian Penal Code have been lodged against the accused

70 spools of banned plastic kite string recovered, two held
70 spools of banned plastic kite string recovered, two held
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid increasing cases of injuries inflicted by banned plastic kite string, the police and district administration initiated a joint operation in Jagraon.

Following the operation, the Jagraon Police arrested two accused and recovered 70 spools of banned plastic kite string from their possession. The accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh of Jagraon and Sanjiv Kumar alias Happy of Geeta Colony of Jagraon.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Jagraon police station said two separate cases under Section 188 (Disobedience) of Indian Penal Code have been lodged against the accused.

Giving details, Jagraon sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Hira said a joint team of district administration and police conducted checks at various shops. The SDM appealed to the people to inform the local administration or police station about such persons so that immediate action can be taken against the violators. He also urged parents not to allow their children to use Chinese string and make them aware of the dangerous outcome of using this string.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out