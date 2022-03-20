Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 700 challaned on Holi in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

700 challaned on Holi in Ludhiana

Around 2,500 police were deployed in different parts of the city to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations in Ludhiana
Around 305 challans were issued for riding without a helmet, 280 for triple riding and others for an assortment of offences such as violating traffic signals, drunken driving, underage driving and use of mobile phones. (HT Photo)
Around 305 challans were issued for riding without a helmet, 280 for triple riding and others for an assortment of offences such as violating traffic signals, drunken driving, underage driving and use of mobile phones. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 03:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Coming down hard on hooligans, who were seen violating the law on the pretext of Holi, the Ludhiana traffic police challaned a whopping 700 people on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra said 305 challans were issued for riding without a helmet, 280 for triple riding and others for an assortment of offences such as violating traffic signals, drunken driving, underage driving and use of mobile phones.

Around 2,500 police were deployed in different parts of the city to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations. Mishra said special check points were set up at prominent places such as the Sarabha Nagar Market, Chaura Bazar, and Model Town.

Last year, the traffic police had issued 494 challans on Holi, 482 challans were issued in 2020, 441 in 2019 and 927 in 2018.

1,456 challans issued in six days

Deputy commissioner of police Saumya Mishra said a special drive was being carried out against riding without a helmet and triple riding and from March 13 to March 18, the trffic police had challaned 1,456 violators. Of these, 1,026 were issued for triple riding, while 430 were issued for riding without a helmet.

Come Monday, the traffic wing of the Ludhiana police will initiate another drive against fixing illegal exhausts on motorcycles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drink driving and overspeeding, among others, and ensure safety of motorists, said officials.

    On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations

    Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.

  • Damaged vehicles seen on the accident site after a speeding car allegedly crashed into an autorickshaw killing two people last night, at Barapullah, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

    13-year-old, mother killed as speeding car hits auto in Delhi's Barapullah

    The errant vehicle, a Tata Nexon car, also hit another taxi, a Swift Dzire car, but its occupants -- a driver and a woman passenger -- escaped unhurt. The driver of the taxi claimed that there were three people in the Nexon car and that they fled from the spot immediately after the accident, leaving the crashed car behind.

  • Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, six degrees above normal.&nbsp;

    IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue

    In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.

  • The survivor hails from Bihar. Her father is a daily wage labourer and mother does odd jobs. They are currently residing in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Minor girl raped by her father and brother:  Pune Police

    A case has been registered against four members of the survivor’s family under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

  • Khajani shows his tattooed arm.

    Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love

    There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out