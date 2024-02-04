 7,000 grants for single and widow women - Hindustan Times
7,000 grants for single and widow women

7,000 grants for single and widow women

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 05, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Bali emphasised the importance of providing financial assistance to women in order to facilitate their progress and self-reliance

Chairman of the tourism corporation RS Bali on Sunday announced that in the ongoing financial year, the government has earmarked a grant of 1.5 lakh each for the construction of houses, benefitting a total of 7,000 women. This step aims to aims to empower single and widowed women through housing grants.

The establishment of Unity Mall is part of this initiative and an action plan has been developed to leverage the ‘Apna Kangra App’ for selling products. (HT Photo)

Bali emphasised the importance of providing financial assistance to women in order to facilitate their progress and self-reliance. In addition to the housing grants, Bali outlined plans to reinforce self-help groups and facilitate the marketing of products created by women. The establishment of Unity Mall is part of this initiative and an action plan has been developed to leverage the ‘Apna Kangra App’ for selling products.

Highlighting some of the successful initiatives, Bali mentioned the adoption of 4,000 orphan children as Children of the State, demonstrating the government’s dedication to their care, education, and self-reliance until the age of 27.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On