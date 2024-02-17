70,000, jewels stolen from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s house

The mother of former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Friday reported that cash and jewellery were stolen from their house in the Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula. The mother of former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh reported that cash and jewellery were stolen from their house in the Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

In her complaint, Shabnam Singh, the cricketer’s mother, said she found ₹70,000 cash and jewellery missing from her house, and suspected that two members of the staff – Lalita Devi of Saketri, who was hired as a domestic help, and Salinder Dass of Bihar, who was hired as a cook – may have been behind the theft. As per her complaint, she noticed the theft approximately six months after the duo had quit.

The complainant told the cops that she had left her house in the accused’s care for a month in the fall of 2023 when she was putting up in Gurugram. The stolen cash and jewels were kept in an almirah on the first floor of the house.

A case was registered under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Devi Complex on February 15. No arrests have been made so far.