₹7,472 cr paid to farmers for paddy, 100% lifting ensured: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed senior IAS officers and administrative secretaries of various departments to ensure that the ongoing procurement of paddy was carried out in a smooth and hassle-free manner during the festive Diwali season.

Chairing a meeting with IAS officers at his residence, the CM noted that despite massive devastation caused by floods in the state, Punjab was still expected to contribute 175 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy to the national pool.

The CM revealed that as of Friday, 38.65 LMT of paddy had arrived in mandis, out of which 37.20 LMT had already been purchased. He said in line with the state government’s norm to ensure lifting within 72 hours of procurement, an impressive 100% lifting had been achieved.

Mann further shared that payments totaling ₹7,472.20 crore had already been made to farmers for the procured grains.

He informed the officers that the Punjab government had notified 1,822 regular purchase centres for procurement of paddy in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, and that all these notified mandis had been duly allotted by the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, Punjab.

Reiterating the state government’s firm commitment to procuring every single grain of paddy, the CM said he was personally monitoring the entire procurement process to ensure that farmers did not face any inconvenience.

He stressed the need for seamless and efficient procurement, adding that concerted efforts must be made to ensure that every grain produced through the hard work and dedication of Punjabi farmers was purchased.

Chief secretary KAP Sinha and other senior officers of the state government were also present in the meeting.