 74-year-old Ludhiana man loses over ₹1 lakh in card swap fraud - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

74-year-old Ludhiana man loses over 1 lakh in card swap fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2024 10:16 PM IST

The Division Number 2 police booked an unidentified accused for duping the Ludhiana man of ₹1.14 lakh

A 74-year-old man was allegedly duped of over 1 lakh after an unidentified accused swapped his debit card and later withdrew the money from an automated teller machine (ATM).

On receiving an alert about the transaction on his mobile phone, the Ludhiana man realised that he had been duped and alerted the police. (HT File)
On receiving an alert about the transaction on his mobile phone, the Ludhiana man realised that he had been duped and alerted the police. (HT File)

The Division Number 2 police booked an unidentified accused for duping the elderly man of 1.14 lakh. The accused had swapped the victim’s card and handed him a fake one.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The victim, Jagbir Singh Vasan, said that he had gone to an ATM near Karimpura to withdraw cash from his savings account on June 5.

He said that he was facing problems in making the withdrawal and a man offered to help him. Expecting him to be a good samaritan, the victim handed over his debit card.

He alleged that the accused swapped his debit card and later used the original debit card to withdraw 1.14 lakh at another ATM. On receiving an alert about the transaction on his mobile phone, the elderly man realised that he had been duped and alerted the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim lodged a complaint on Monday. After investigating the case, the police have registered a first-information report (FIR) under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused.

The police have asked the bank officials to provide CCTV footage of ATM kiosks to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 74-year-old Ludhiana man loses over 1 lakh in card swap fraud
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On