7.8-kg heroin seized, man linked to cross-border drug cartel, 2 others held in Ferozepur

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of one operative and recovered 5-kg heroin from his possession in Ferozepur. Two more persons, possessing 2.8-kg heroin, were arrested in another case from the district, officials said.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the man behind cross-border drug peddling was identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gora, from Habib Wala village in Ferozepur. Cops also impounded his motorcycle. Preliminary investigation suggests the consignment was smuggled from across the border.

Further investigation is underway to trace backwards and forward linkages in this case to unearth the entire network, he said.

Gursewak Singh Brar, assistant inspector general (AIG), counter intelligence, Ferozepur, said that based on reliable inputs, a secret operation was carried out, leading to the arrest of Gurpreet from the link road Basti Khushal Singh Wala in Hassan Dhut village.

The accused was en route to supply the consignment to a local smuggler at the direction of a Pakistan-based smuggler, the officer said. The local smuggler’s identity and role of the Pakistan-based smuggler, along with its broader network, are under comprehensive investigation, he added.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

In the second case, 23-year-old Jaswinder Singh of Bichhohi Wala village and 24-year-old Arshdeep Singh of Jalale Wala village in Guru Har Sahai subdivision were arrested and 2.8-kg heroin was seized. SSP Bhupinder Singh said a CIA team, acting on a tip-off, caught the accused near Kallar Wala village. Cops also seized a car, a motorcycle and three mobile phones from them. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered while further probe is on, the SSP added.