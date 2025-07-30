7-member panel to probe cracks developed on Bemina Flyover

Jammu and Kashmir government has formed a high profile committee to examine, probe and find lapses after a major flyover in Srinagar developed cracks just a year after its construction by roads and buildings department. The order stated that the committee has been asked to conduct a detailed technical inspection of the flyover to assess the nature, extent and causes of the cracks. (HT Photo)

The 1-km Bemina Flyover, part of the Srinagar Expressway bypass connecting to Baramulla highway and constructed at a cost of ₹37 crore, was thrown open for public in June 2024. However, the busy flyover, meant to ease the traffic congestion in and around the city, started developing cracks last month triggering alarm and concern over the quality of work on the structure.

The general administration department on Tuesday issued an order constituting a 7-member committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to “examine, assess and report” on the issue of cracks on Bemina Flyover.

The order stated that the committee has been asked to conduct a detailed technical inspection of the flyover to assess the nature, extent and causes of the cracks.

The other term of reference is to examine the design, construction methodology, material quality. and adherence to specifications and standards during execution.

“To identify lapses, if any, in the project execution. To evaluate the current structural safety of the flyover and identify potential risks. To suggest remedial measures to ensure structural integrity and public safety,” the order stated as the other terms of reference.

The seven other members of the committee will include engineer-in-chief public works department (roads and buildings(R&B), chief engineer, R&B, Kashmir, chief engineer Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), chief engineer design, inspection & quality control Kashmir, senior superintendent of police traffic, Srinagar, and an expert from National Institute of Srinagar.

The committee has been tasked to submit its report within one month.

After the cracks had developed last month, the officials of R&B played down the issue of cracks saying “they were not big and won’t compromise the integrity of the bridge”.