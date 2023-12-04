7th Military Literature Fest comes to a close in Chandigarh

The 7th Military Literature Festival concluded on Sunday with Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit presiding over the closing ceremony. Nihangs performing gatka during Military Literature Festival at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

In his speech, Purohit said the festival was a platform to remember the heroic stories of brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country.

A joint initiative of the Punjab government, Chandigarh administration and Western Command Headquarters at Chandimandir, this year the festival was dedicated to the martyrs of the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war.

A session on the Israel-Hamas war, and its diplomatic and military lessons for India was among the discussions on the concluding day, with speakers including Israeli defence forces veteran Rafi Sella, involved in the design and manufacture of the Merkava tank for special operation forces, and noted editor and history buff Sushant Sareen.

Stressing on the exemplary contribution of Punjab in the country’s history, Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said respect for the Constitution and army bound the whole nation in one unifying thread of love for the country.

The panel discussion on “China’s strategic culture: Use of force from yellow emperors to red monarch” featured three panellists, Maj Gen (Dr) GG Dwivedi, Maj Gen (Dr) Mandeep Singh (moderator) and Col Nihar Kunar.

The final session was a panel discussion on the Battle of Zojila, how the battle opened up the Gateway to Ladakh and saved Leh.