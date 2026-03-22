7-year rigorous jail for duo who beat Mohali man to death

Five years after two men beat a labourer to death in New Chandigarh in January 2021, a Justice Mohali court has sentenced them to seven years of rigourous imprisonment for the crime. The incident took place on January 1, 2021, around 9 pm, when the victim and his relative were returning after making purchases. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The court held that repeated kicks to the victim’s genitals led to a fatal physiological shock even though no external injuries were found on the body.

The convicts, Patwari Hansda and Kamal Kishore Hansda, were tried for the death of Mohammad Iliyas Ali, a labourer living in a slum area near Omaxe at Salamatpur, New Chandigarh.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on January 1, 2021, around 9 pm, when the victim and his relative were returning after making purchases.

The accused stopped them, abused them and began assaulting the victim. One of the accused held him while the other kicked him in the abdomen and private parts. His condition worsened and he was later declared brought dead at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Following this, a murder case was registered at the Mullanpur police station.

The defence argued that there were no visible injuries on the body and the medical record did not support the prosecution version. The court, however, relied on medical evidence and the postmortem findings. The postmortem had initially kept the cause of death pending and viscera was sent for chemical examination.

The doctor who conducted the postmortem stated that death was most likely due to vasovagal shock (sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure), which can occur due to forceful impact on sensitive parts of the body. The court accepted this opinion, and held that the death was not natural and was caused by the assault.

The prosecution relied on the testimony of an eyewitness, the victim’s relative, who identified both the accused and described their roles. The court held that his testimony could not be discarded merely because of his relationship with the deceased, noting that there was no prior enmity and his version remained consistent.