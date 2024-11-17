Menu Explore
7-year-old boy falls to death from under-construction building in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 17, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Pritam Singh, the boy’s father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, expressed his distress, saying he was unable to see his son going into the building as he was busy with work

A seven-year-old boy died after falling off the second floor of an under-construction building in Sector 3, Panchkula, on Friday evening.

The victim, Devaraj, was the son of Pritam Singh and his wife, who worked as labourers at the construction site in Panchkula. (HT File)
The victim, Devaraj, was the son of Pritam Singh and his wife, who worked as labourers at the construction site. (HT File)

The victim, Devaraj, was the son of Pritam Singh and his wife, who worked as labourers at the construction site.

Around 5 pm, Devaraj was playing near the building, when he climbed up to the second floor without supervision. While playing on the second floor, he lost his balance and fell, suffering severe injuries to the head, back and legs, according to police.

Pritam Singh, upon hearing the commotion, rushed to the scene and immediately took his son to the hospital. Despite the medical team’s efforts, Devaraj succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police arrived shortly after being alerted and took custody of Devaraj’s body, which was later moved to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Initial investigations revealed that Devaraj’s parents, preoccupied with their work, did not notice him entering the building. Pritam Singh, the boy’s father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, expressed his distress, saying he was unable to see his son going into the building as he was busy with work.

Police have recorded statements of the family members and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

