7-year-old girl raped, assaulted in Rupnagar

Police have launched a hunt for an unidentified man who raped and brutally assaulted a seven-year-old girl in Rupnagar on Thursday night.

The minor was found half naked in agriculture fields on Friday morning. According to police, the girl was home alone on Thursday while her parents were away at work. When they returned post 8 pm, they couldn’t find her anywhere. They alerted the police and after an overnight search operation, the girl was found in agriculture fields the next morning.

The child was rushed to the Rupnagar civil hospital, where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to the severity of her injuries, said additional deputy commissioner Pooja Sayal, confirming that the child was raped.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said they had booked the unidentified accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “We will identify and nab the accused soon. The minor is stable and under treatment at PGIMER,” the SSP added.