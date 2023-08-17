8 AC stabilisers, 12 taps stolen from locked house in Chandigarh

Burglars struck at a locked house in Sector 19-A and decamped with eight AC stabilisers, 12 taps and two inverter batteries, police said on Wednesday. As many as eight stabilisers of ACs, apart from 12 taps and two inverter batteries, were stolen from the businessman’s home in Sector 19, Chandigarh. (HT)

The house belongs to a Delhi-based businessman Pankaj Mahindroo, who lives in the national capital with his family.

The incident came to fore after Mahindroo’s caretaker Ram Parsad went to the house for cleaning. Parsad, who has been taking care of the house for the past nine years, told the police that he usually visited the house twice a week, but due to a death in a family, he couldn’t keep up with the schedule last week.

When he went there on Monday, he was shocked to find there had been a break-in. He said thieves entered the house after breaking the back door’s lock and cutting a window glass. They stole three stabilisers of ACs installed in the living room, two from other rooms and three kept inside the store, apart from 12 taps and two inverter batteries, he alleged.

After police were informed, cops from the Sector 19 police station, along with a forensic team, reached the spot to collect fingerprints and other evidence.

According to sources, there are no CCTV cameras in the house.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 19 police station.

Jewellery, gas cylinder stolen from Panchkula house

In a similar theft in Panchkula, jewellery and other valuables were stolen from a locked house in Sector 25.

The complainant, Shalu Rani told the police that on Monday, she, along with her son, left for a relative’s house. When they returned around 3 pm the next day, they found the main door’s lock broken and the entire house ransacked. She claimed that the thieves took away a pair of gold studs, two gold rings and two gas cylinders.

A case under Section 380 and 457 (lurking house-trespass ) of the IPC was registered at the Chandimandir police station.