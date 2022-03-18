8 days on, unidentified persons booked for opening fire in Ludhiana village

Hathur police on Thursday registered an FIR against unidentified accused for allegedly opening fire on the house of a Pherurain resident.

However, the victim claimed that he had identified the culprits and lodged a complaint, but the police booked unidentified persons, that too after eight days of the incident.

The police said the FIR has been registered after a probe.

Kuljit Singh of Pherurain village had told the police that he woke up in the wee hours of March 9 after hearing a gunshot. “When I came out to enquire, I found three accused standing outside my house with weapons in their hands,” he added.

On seeing him, the accused fired at him, but he managed to dodge the bullets and escaped unhurt.

The accused, he said, had fired at least eight bullets, which hit the walls and doors of his house. “The accused also called my brother Amanjit Singh and threatened that they would come again,” he told the police.

Kuljit said one of his brothers Gurmeet Singh was married to an NRI woman and settled in the US. Following strained relations, they had filed for divorce, he added.

He alleged that the woman wanted to implicate them in a false case and had filed a complaint against them at the NRI police station as well. Now, her nephew is pursuing the complaint as the woman has returned to the US, Kuljit said.

Hathur SHO inspector Shiv Kamal Singh said the FIR was registered following an investigation. “We would add names of the accused in the FIR after establishing their role in the crime. For now, we have registered the FIR under sections 336, 427, 506, 148, and 149 of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against unidentified accused,” he added.