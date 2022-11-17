8 die as SUV falls into gorge in J&K’s Kishtwar

Eight people were killed after a SUV plunged into a gorge in a remote area in Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

The victims, four men and four women, were on their way to Tatapani from Marwah when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shafqat Bhat said that all eight on board the vehicle, including its driver, were killed. “A police party was sent to the spot for rescue operations, but there were no survivers,” he said.

Kishtwar deputy commissioner Devansh Yadav told PTI that the victims were travelling in a cab.

On November 14, four government officials were killed in the adjoining Doda district after their Bolero car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge by Chenab river amid heavy rain. The officials were from public works department (R&B) and were on way to Doda from Batote for an official meeting.

2 truck drivers injured in vehicle pile up

At least two truck drivers sustained minor injuries in a vehicle pile-up of 10 vehicles inside the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Wednesday evening.

“The vehicles, including a tempo traveller and trucks, rear-ended each other inside the tunnel, in which two truck drivers sustained minor injuries. We have restored the traffic movement inside the tunnel,” said a police officer.