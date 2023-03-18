8 Hansi cops booked for melting idol, converting it into bars

The Hansi city police on Saturday booked eight staff members of Hansi CIA-2 for allegedly melting an idol of Buddha seized from Uttar Pradesh-based labourer and converting it into bars presuming it to be made of gold. The Hansi city police on Saturday booked eight staff members of Hansi CIA-2 for allegedly melting an idol of Buddha seized from Uttar Pradesh-based labourer and converting it into bars presuming it to be made of gold. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

The police have booked CIA-2 in-charge probationary sub-inspector Nitin Kumar, Balkishan, Sajjan Singh, Suresh, Virendra, Jugvinder Singh, Vijay and Sunil under Sections 166-A, 201, 217, 409, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

A day earlier, Hisar ADGP Shrikant Jadhav ordered an FIR against seven, besides suspending them for melting an idol of Buddha.

A few days ago, the Hansi CIA-2 had recovered the idol from an UP-based labourer. As per police sources, the CIA-2 officials thought that the idol was made of gold and took it to a jeweller in Hansi for selling it. The jeweller refused to purchase the item. Later, the officials pressured the jeweller to melt the idol. The jeweller converted the statue into eight bars.

Jadhav said that the Hisar IG received a complaint on March 6 from Bablu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who is working as a labourer in Bhiwani. Bablu said he had visited his native village and his friend had found an idol there.

In his complaint, Bablu said he spoke to a jeweller named Vivek Patil, who called him to Hisar with the idol.

“Patil told me that the idol has 79% gold. Then I went to Hansi and met some jewellers, who abducted me and took me to the CIA-2, where the staff snatched the idol from me. The CIA in-charge and others beat me up and threatened me with dire consequences if I visited the CIA police station again,” he said in the complaint.

The ADGP said he found that the idol was melted, and eight biscuit-shaped bars were made.