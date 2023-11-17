8 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for 45 lakh in US

As many as eight heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for ₹45.09 lakh in the US on November 15. Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from Chandigarh were sold for ₹ 1.24 crore in the US. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from the city were sold for ₹1.24 crore in the US. Also designed by Jeanneret, the auctioned items included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, a desk and an armchair, a desk and a stool, a pair of armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed. During another auction held on October 5, as many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned in France for a total of ₹3.81 crore, the highest so far this year.

