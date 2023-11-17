close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for 45 lakh in US

8 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for 45 lakh in US

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 17, 2023 08:37 PM IST

The artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair

As many as eight heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for 45.09 lakh in the US on November 15.

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from Chandigarh were sold for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.24 crore in the US. (Getty Images/Purestock)
Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from Chandigarh were sold for 1.24 crore in the US. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from the city were sold for 1.24 crore in the US. Also designed by Jeanneret, the auctioned items included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, a desk and an armchair, a desk and a stool, a pair of armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed. During another auction held on October 5, as many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned in France for a total of 3.81 crore, the highest so far this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out