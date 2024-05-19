8 months after getting list, Ludhiana MC yet to take action against dyeing units

Nearly eight months after getting a list of 33 dyeing units allegedly discharging waste into sewerage lines, the municipal corporation is yet to take concrete action against them. Ludhiana MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg assured that steps would be taken to address the issue. (HT File)

Nearly eight months ago, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had submitted a list of 33 dyeing units top the civic body, and recommended snapping their sewerage connections.

This industrial discharge was in turn responsible for the pollution of the Buddha Nullah. The PPCB had also conducted meetings with the dyeing unit officials, ordering them to stop discharging waste into the sewerage system.

The meeting had come after complaints from sewerage treatment plant (STP) employees. MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg assured that steps would be taken to address the issue.

Notices issued, say PPCB officials

According to PPCB officials, notices were issued to these factories for violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

They had provided a list of 33 units to the MC, of which 12 were large units releasing substantial quantities of water.

The list accessed by HT featured names of multiple industries with global footprints.

Environmentalists have also raised concern about the possibility of political pressure behind the lack of action against the dyeing units, which had hindered the efforts towards rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah.

Locals raise health concerns

Several residents of Tajpur road, Chandigarh road and other areas have highlighted “coloured” water being mixed into the sewerage which was seen overflowing due to the blocked lines.

Locals also raised concern about their health and the ecological impact of continued pollution.

Environmental activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira pushed for strict action and immediate against the units violating prescribed norms..