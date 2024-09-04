8 months on, 200-foot road in Ludhiana yet get third layer

Almost eight months after the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) started the re-carpeting of a 2.2 km stretch of the 200-foot road, the authorities are yet to lay the third and final layer. Ludhiana residents say potholes have started appearing on the road (Manish/HT )

The work on the stretch connecting Phullanwal Chowk and Dhandra Road intersection near Jain Mandir was taken up at a cost of ₹10 crore.

Locals and commuters have alleged that potholes have started appearing on the road again, even before the work is complete. While the potholes are being patched, the delay in the third layer, originally scheduled to be laid in May, continues.

The deadline for the final layer was extended to September earlier this year.

Executive engineer JP Singh said, “The last layer of the road will be completed within two months. The delay was caused due to the rainy season.”

Earlier, discussions about the road repair project were held with experts from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Roorkee, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) and GLADA officials.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident living near the road, said, “This road was re-carpeted after several years and ₹10 crore were spent. Yet, one layer is pending for several months. The officials seem uninterested in completing this important work.”

Rattandeep Singh, another local, echoed the sentiments.

“This road has become one of the busiest and a few cracks and potholes appeared recently, which were repaired. I request the state government to conduct a material and quality check on the road and initiate an inquiry,” he said.