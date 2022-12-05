Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8 phones recovered with the arrest of 3 snatchers in Chandigarh

8 phones recovered with the arrest of 3 snatchers in Chandigarh

Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:12 AM IST

Akash was nabbed from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 on December 1, following a tip-off. A phone and the vehicle used in the crime were recovered from him. As many as eight mobile phones were recovered after the arrest of three snatchers in Chandigarh.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The accused have been identified as Akash alias Noddy, 22, Vicky alias Nepali, 30, and Gourav Sharma, 29, all residents of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

Akash was nabbed from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 on December 1, following a tip-off. A phone and the vehicle used in the crime were recovered from him.

His interrogation led to the arrest of his co-accused Vicky on December 2 and Gourav Sharma on December 3. As per the police, the accused are history-sheeters and drug addicts.

