8 youngsters from Himachal missing in Uttarakhand flood
Eight youngsters from Himachal Pradesh, who were working on a power project that was under construction, are missing since Sunday’s flashflood at Joshimath in neighbouring Uttarakhand.
Five of the eight are from Rinpu village under the Kinnu panchayat in Rampur Bushahr sub division of Shimla district. They have been identified as Kailash Chand, Ashish Kumar, Dewan Chand, Devender Kumar and Amit Kumar.
Two other missing youngsters, Pawan Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, are from Shingla village in Shimla district. Rakesh Kapoor from Bandla village in Palampur sub division of Kangra district and Jeet Singh from Majra village in Paonta Sahib were also reportedly trapped inside a tunnel at the project site when the flashflood occurred.
A delegation from villages in Rampur Bushahr called on state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday. Bhardwaj, who is on a tour to Rampur Bushahr, spoke to chief secretary Anil Khachi and the Shimla deputy commissioner, asking them to coordinate with the authorities in Uttarakhand to help trace the missing youngsters.
The minister assured the delegation led by Shingla panchayat pradhan Raj Kumar Gautam of support to the families of the youngsters. “I have spoken to the officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government and Chamoli district administration,” he said.
