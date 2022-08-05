80% consumers benefitted from AAP’s free power scheme: Punjab minister
Almost 80% of consumers who got their electricity bills this month have benefitted from the Aam Aadmi Party government’s free power scheme, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday.
As per the mandate of the Punjab government, PSPCL provides 300 units of free power to state consumers per month starting July 1.
Every week, PSPCL bills approximately 10 lakh consumers and in the cycle of July 27 to August 3, almost 77% consumers availed the benefit of 300 units of free electricity, a guarantee made by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann in the run up to Punjab assembly polls, the minister added.
“About 8 lakh out of total 10 lakh customers have got zero bill for the month of July. By this way, almost 80% of the total 74.5 lakh customers will benefit from this free power scheme. It’s the best way to provide relief to all sections of society,” said Harbhajan.
Among the beneficiaries are the majority of rural and urban poor and those who have electricity load below 7KW, said an official.
The power department notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers.
As per the notification, in case of bimonthly consumption of up to 600 units, there would be zero bill for all domestic consumers. This includes no energy charges, fixed charges, meter rent and government levies/taxes.
“Most of the users in the month of July have made judicious use of power and controlled it below 300 units. So far in the first week, benefits worth about ₹140 crore have been given to the consumers, and if the trend remains the same, a subsidy of around ₹7,000 crore will be given to domestic consumers,” the minister said.
As per the previous year figures of data consumption, PSPCL is anticipating that almost 52 lakh families will benefit from the free power scheme. However, with the first week of the new billing cycle, it is expected that the number will increase by another few lakh.
From October till March, the majority of consumers will benefit from the scheme as the power consumption pattern shows a nosedive after the middle of October.
The notification further has provision that in case the bimonthly consumption exceeds 600 units, the SC, BC, non-SC/BC BPL and freedom fighters of Punjab, along with their successors (up to grandchildren), who fulfil the conditions as per the self-declaration, will pay energy charges only for the units consumed in excess of 600 units.
Also, subsidy of ₹3 per unit (including government levies) up to 7KW for domestic consumers using electricity for residential purpose only and having sanctioned load up to 7KW in various slabs of tariff, is continuing, thus most of them got bill less than ₹300 against the previous bill of above ₹2,500, the official said.
The power minister said, “Not only have we given free power, but ensured a record electricity supply of above 14,200 MW during peak days without any power cut, which shows our commitment towards the public.”
-
Noida dist hospital doctor warned after she refuses to see patient who later died
Relatives of a 35-year-old man have alleged that he died after being denied treatment at the District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida, on Thursday afternoon. His relatives alleged that a woman doctor at the hospital refused to see him when he was brought there in the morning simply because “he was a male”. The relatives raised the issue with the hospital management who then asked Prakash to go to another doctor.
-
Uptick in patients confusing chickenpox, shingles for monkeypox
With more cases of monkeypox being reported in the national capital, outpatient departments (OPDs) of hospitals across the city are seeing an uptick in patients mistaking symptoms of diseases such as chickenpox and herpes zoster for monkeypox, doctors from various hospitals have said. So far, nine cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country -- four from Delhi and five from Kerala. The first patient was discharged after treatment on Monday.
-
Minister orders probe into PWD staff member’s death
PWD staff working in office after duty hours will need to give prior information to the chief engineer via email, else will face strict disciplinary action, said an office order issued on Thursday by the office of the engineer-in-chief. The order comes following the death of a staff member in the PWD office on August 3.
-
Delhi govt calls off flag event after Burari flooding
New Delhi: An event wherein 50,000 students from government schools in the Capital were to congregate in Burari ground to form the largest Tricolour on Thursday was postponed due to rain and waterlogging, officials said. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced that the event would mark the beginning of the celebrations for 75th Independence Day and aim to set a world record for the largest human flag.
-
Delhi govt’s spoken English training programme from Aug 21
New Delhi: The Delhi government's spoken English course for people aged 16-35 is likely to begin by August 21 in 50 centres across the Capital. A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday said that the spoken English course--English for Jobs--is expected to begin by August 21. The course was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last month and aims to help people enhance their English communication skills.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics