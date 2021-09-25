80% people have received 1st Covid jab in Ludhiana

Almost 80% of those eligible to be vaccinated have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said on Friday.

Sharma, who was attending a meeting at the Bachat Bhawan, said around 28 lakh people have so far been covered under the inoculation drive, of which 20 lakh beneficiaries had received a single dose, while 7 lakh people are fully vaccinated. A total of 26,06,484 people are eligible to take the coronavirus vaccine.

The DC appreciated doctors, nurses, paramedics and officials who had been instrumental in carrying out the vaccination drive and said that Ludhiana was leading the inoculation drive in Punjab and was inching closer to the 3-million jab mark everyday.

He reiterated the importance of following all Covid norms, not becoming complacent and taking the Covid jab.

Among those present were additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and civil Surgeon Dr Kiran Gill. The administration also received a fresh stock of 75,000 Covishield vaccines and 12,000 Covaxin doses.

250 get jabbed at vax camp in Phase VIII Mangli

As many as 250 people, of which most were labourers employed at factories were vaccinated at a special camp at Focal Point, Phase VIII, Mangli.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) along with Ashpreet Singh Sahni, chairman, CII Ludhiana, inaugurated the vaccination camp.

No fresh case for 2nd consecutive day (BOX)

Not a single case of the coronavirus was reported in the district for the second consecutive day on Friday.

So far, the district has recorded 87,533 cases, of which 2,101 people have succumbed. There are 23 active cases in the district.

This is the third time this month that the daily case count has remained zero. Meanwhile, an 82-year-old woman admitted at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) had succumbed to the coronavirus on Thursday.

Nine more infected with dengue

Ludhiana: Nine more cases of dengue confirmed in the district, taking the patient count to 125.

Around 106 cases were reported from city areas, while others were reported from Payal Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. The district has 1,158 suspected dengue cases, while 104 patients from other districts with a confirmed diagnosis are also admitted in city hospitals.

A dengue death was reported on August 25, when a 65-year-old resident of Balloke village died after testing positive for dengue at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.