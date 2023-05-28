Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Over 800 students get degrees during convocation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University

Over 800 students get degrees during convocation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
May 28, 2023 01:26 AM IST

Chancellor Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, presided over the ceremony and conferred the degrees on the students

Over 800 students were awarded undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral degrees during the second convocation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University onSaturday. As many as 118 scholars were awarded with PhD degrees. Chancellor Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, presided over the ceremony and conferred degrees on the students.

A student getting her degree during the convocation at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University in Patiala on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Vice-chancellor Prit Pal Singh presented the annual report of the university and expressed his delight over the achievements of the faculty and the students.

