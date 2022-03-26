80,000 litre lahan, 30 litres illicit liquor recovered in Ludhiana
A joint team of Crime Branch-3 and the excise department conducted a raid in Bholewal Jadid village on the banks of Sutlej river following a tip-off and recovered 30 litres of illicit liquor, a drum and a plastic can. The team also destroyed 80,000 litres of lahan recovered from the spot. Police have registered a case under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act against unidentified persons at the Ladhowal police station.
