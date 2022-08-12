80-year-old man mowed down by PRTC bus in Mohali

An 80-year-old two-wheeler driver was mowed down by a speeding Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) at the Sector 45/46/49/50 intersection, in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Harbhajan Singh, was wearing a helmet but still suffered head injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

As per eyewitnesses, the bus driver, identified as Malkit Singh, 48, of Bishanpura village, Sangrur, made no attempt to flee and was arrested on the spot. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-49 police station and later let off on bail.

In yet another hit-and-run accident in the Mohali district, a 26-year-old staff nurse was killed after an unidentified car hit her on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi while she was crossing the road on late Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Priyanka, a resident of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

She was employed at Indus Hospital in Dera Bassi, where she was also living. Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said Priyanka was crossing the road with her friend on her scooter when the speeding car hit her, leaving her with critical head injuries.

She was immediately rushed to Indus Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the accident spot to trace the car. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Dera Bassi police station.