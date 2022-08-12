80-year-old man mowed down by PRTC bus in Mohali
An 80-year-old two-wheeler driver was mowed down by a speeding Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) at the Sector 45/46/49/50 intersection, in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim, Harbhajan Singh, was wearing a helmet but still suffered head injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.
As per eyewitnesses, the bus driver, identified as Malkit Singh, 48, of Bishanpura village, Sangrur, made no attempt to flee and was arrested on the spot. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-49 police station and later let off on bail.
In yet another hit-and-run accident in the Mohali district, a 26-year-old staff nurse was killed after an unidentified car hit her on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi while she was crossing the road on late Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Priyanka, a resident of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.
She was employed at Indus Hospital in Dera Bassi, where she was also living. Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said Priyanka was crossing the road with her friend on her scooter when the speeding car hit her, leaving her with critical head injuries.
She was immediately rushed to Indus Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the accident spot to trace the car. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Dera Bassi police station.
-
U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage. The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi. BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.
-
Long weekend, potholes cause traffic jam in Thane
The worst-hit were the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road. Potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway added to the woes of the commuters who were stuck for hours in the traffic. Even ambulances found it difficult to commute from the highway. Traffic jams were also reported on the several internal roads of Thane, especially the Majiwada Circle, Teen Hath Naka.
-
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for ghat regions around Pune till August 15
The city will likely witness light to moderate rainfall in the next few days, whereas ghat regions around Pune are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall till August 15, said India Meteorological Department officials. As per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD on Friday, rainfall is likely to be normal in most parts of Maharashtra till August 19. On Friday, Tamhini ghat received 31.5 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.
-
Landslide in ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat sends train ops into tizzy
Train operations on the Pune-Mumbai route were thrown out-of-gear for more than two hours following a major landslide in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat at 12.50 am on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall, boulders and muck fell at km 111/800 on the 'up' line between the Nagnath-Palasdhari section at Lonavla and the ghat section at Karjat. The location is cutting of height 8 to 9 metre and in approach of tunnel number 26.
-
Pastor of Seawoods church arrested for molesting minor girls
A pastor of a Seawoods-based church has been arrested by NRI Coastal police following a complaint registered by Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department. On August 5, Thane District Women and Child Protection officer, Suvarna Jadhav, along with representatives of Thane Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell and Yuva Child Line, visited Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawoods Sector 48 based on a written letter they received.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics