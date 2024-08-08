82 arrested during anti-drug drive in Punjab

As many as 82 persons were arrested during a campaign against drug peddling across Punjab, the police said on Wednesday. The massive state-level cordon and search operation, code-named ‘Eagle-V’, was conducted at identified drug hotspots — the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances. Punjab Police teams have registered 61 first information reports.

The operation was conducted under the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 10am to 2pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state. Range officers besides commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were directed to supervise the operation.

Special DGP, law and order, Arpit Shukla, who was monitoring the operation at the state level, said the CPs/SSPs were told to plan this operation in a meticulous manner by identifying drug hotspots in their respective districts and depute police teams, led by SP/DSP-rank officers to conduct raids in such areas, which have become shelter/safe haven for drug peddlers.

He said that over 518 police teams, comprising over 4,000 police personnel, cordoned off 512 drug hotspots. As many as 419 checkpoints were also laid at and around all the drug hotspots.

Shukla said the police teams registered 61 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 82 persons. Police teams have also checked 3,741 suspicious persons and verified their credentials, besides arresting four proclaimed offenders.

The massive operation resulted in recovery of 270-gm heroin, drug money, 74-kg poppy husk, 2-kg ganja, 1,868 intoxicating tablets and a huge quantity of illicit and licit liquor and lahan, he added.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, deaddiction and prevention — to eradicate drugs from the state. Police officers have been asked to trace the forward and backward linkages of all the cases being registered under the NDPS Act and take strict action against those found in collusion with the drug smugglers.