84 school vehicles challaned, 3 buses impounded for flouting norms in Haryana’s Rewari

A joint team of Haryana state commission for protection of child rights (HSCPCR) and Haryana Police on Wednesday issued challans to 84 school vehicles and impounded 3 buses for flouting the norms in Rewari. A day earlier, challans were issued to 91 vehicles. HSCPCR member Suman Rana said that they have been inspecting the school-going vehicles for the last two days and they issued challans to 84 school-going vehicles and impounded three vehicles on Wednesday. (HT representational image)

HSCPCR member Suman Rana said that they have been inspecting the school-going vehicles for the last two days and they issued challans to 84 school-going vehicles and impounded three vehicles on Wednesday.

“We issued challans for expired fitness certificate, lack of first aid box, absence of route plate, expiring insurance of vehicles, lack of CCTV cameras and some other reasons. Some buses were plying without female attendants. The schools should follow the norms and ensure the security of children,” Rana added.