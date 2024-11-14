Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

84 school vehicles challaned, 3 buses impounded for flouting norms in Haryana’s Rewari

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 14, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Haryana officials issued challans to 84 school vehicles and impounded 3 buses for safety violations in Rewari, following inspections for compliance.

A joint team of Haryana state commission for protection of child rights (HSCPCR) and Haryana Police on Wednesday issued challans to 84 school vehicles and impounded 3 buses for flouting the norms in Rewari. A day earlier, challans were issued to 91 vehicles.

HSCPCR member Suman Rana said that they have been inspecting the school-going vehicles for the last two days and they issued challans to 84 school-going vehicles and impounded three vehicles on Wednesday. (HT representational image)
HSCPCR member Suman Rana said that they have been inspecting the school-going vehicles for the last two days and they issued challans to 84 school-going vehicles and impounded three vehicles on Wednesday. (HT representational image)

HSCPCR member Suman Rana said that they have been inspecting the school-going vehicles for the last two days and they issued challans to 84 school-going vehicles and impounded three vehicles on Wednesday.

“We issued challans for expired fitness certificate, lack of first aid box, absence of route plate, expiring insurance of vehicles, lack of CCTV cameras and some other reasons. Some buses were plying without female attendants. The schools should follow the norms and ensure the security of children,” Rana added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //