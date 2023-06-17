8.49 crore heist: Robbery triggers war of words between Congress, AAP

The ₹8.49 crore robbery at the CMS, a cash management company, has triggered a war of words between the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party with leaders of the two parties indulging in claims and counter claims and releasing pictures of key accused in the money heist Manjinder Singh, highlighting his association with the other. AAP MLA Haka Singh Thekedar showing picture of robbery accused Manjnder Singh with a Congress MP, in Ludhiana on Saturday

After senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa released pictures of Manjinder, who is the employee of the cash management company, with AAP MLA from Raikot constituency Hakam Singh Thekedar, the latter countered his claims by releasing a picture of the accused with Dr Amar Singh, Congress member of parliament from Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday, claiming that the accused was an active member of the Congress party.

MLA Thekedar said that Congress leader Bajwa should check the photos of Manjinder standing along with Dr Amar Singh.

Earlier, Bajwa in a press conference had accused Thekedar of having connections with Manjinder and showed a photograph of the accused standing next to him, claiming that he was the worker of the Aam Aadmi Party.

A Resident of Abbuwal village, Manjinder had once filed a complaint against the sarpanch of the village, accusing him of embezzlement of funds.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that it was found that after the robbery, the accused had taken the cash van to Dhatt village, where they dumped the cash and distributed it among themselves. Later, they drove the vehicle to Pandori village and abandoned it.

After the robbery, the main conspirator, Mandeep Kaur, and her husband Jaswinder Singh stayed at the house of their relatives for three days. The police are tracing the relatives.

The accused also went to the house of another relative in Gujran village of Sangrur, where they had parked Mandeep’s scooter and boarded a bus. The accused took a train to reach Rishikesh. From there, they hired a taxi and moved forward. The duo were arrested from Uttarakhand. Police recovered ₹21 lakh from the couple. The Police also arrested one of their aides Gaurav alias Gulshan, 19, of Balmiki colony, KC road of Barnala from Gidderbaha in Muktsar.

This is Mandeep’s second marriage with Jaswinder. The couple got married in February this year. Her first marriage was in 2018 which ended in divorce.

