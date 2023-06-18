8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery: Mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

A week after the ₹8.49 crore robbery at CMS, a cash management company, the police arrested Mandeep Kaur alias Mona, one of the main conspirators, along with her husband from Uttarakhand on Saturday. The police have recovered ₹21 lakh in cash from the couple. According to the police, the accused had visited Haridwar, Hemkunt Sahib and Kedarnath to pay obeisance. The police have also arrested one of the aides of the key conspirators. (HT Photo)

The police have also arrested one of their aides Gaurav alias Gulshan, 19, of Balmiki colony, KC road in Barnala. Gaurav is a BA first-year student. A total of nine accused have been arrested so far in the case. The police have recovered a total of ₹5.96 crore so far from the accused. The robbers had decamped with cash after holding five employees, including two security guards, captive in the New Rajguru Nagar locality in Ludhiana in the wee hours of June 10.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that after the robbery, the couple went to Hemkunt Sahib to pay obeisance.

Sidhu said the accused were arrested upon completion of their journey to Hemkunt Sahib. “Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered ₹12 lakh from the scooter of Mandeep Kaur and ₹9 lakh in cash from Jaswinder Singh’s house in Barnala,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Gaurav from Gidderbaha in Muktsar.

“Gaurav has told police that a man named ‘Gopa’ came to his house in Barnala on the day of the robbery in the car. He along with Gopa went to the Ludhiana bus stand to pick up two other accused Arun and Nanni. After executing the robbery, Gopa dropped them back to Barnala with the cash,” police officials said.

The police have nominated Gopa in the case taking the total number of accused to twelve. Arun, Nanni and Gopa are yet to be arrested.

Sidhu added that a team led by Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff-2 and inspector Kulwant Singh, in-charge of CIA staff 1, tracked the accused using human intelligence and with the help of inputs from our counter-intelligence wing.

Sidhu once again accused the cash management company of lax security and lapses. He said the police will be writing to the government recommending that all expenditures incurred by the police in solving the case should be recovered from the company.

