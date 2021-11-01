Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 85 more Covid cases surface in Himachal
85 more Covid cases surface in Himachal

Himachal Covid update: Case count rose to 2,24,106 after 85 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The death toll mounted to 3,738 after one patient succumbed to the infection
The highest number of new Covid cases in Himachal were reported from Kangra. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal’s Covid-19 case count rose to 2,24,106 after 85 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The death toll mounted to 3,738 after one patient succumbed to the infection.

The highest 40 cases were reported from Kangra, 11 each from Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una, and four each from Mandi Shimla and Solan.

The active case count dropped to 1,942 while recoveries reached 2,18,410 after 198 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 50,818 cases to date followed by 31,606 cases in Mandi and 27,549 in Shimla.

